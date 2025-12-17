The Offspring Extends 2026 North American Tour With Bad Religion

The Offspring will extend their SUPERCHARGED tour into 2026, with punk rock veterans Bad Religion joining them for a new run of dates across North America. The tour is set to begin on January 16 in Bakersfield, California, marking the start of an early-year stretch of concerts for fans in both the United States and Canada.

The tour will hit Spokane, Washington, before moving to Vancouver, British Columbia, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, wrapping things up on February 24. Two months of concerts across the United States and Canada lie ahead, as per Ticketmaster.

This announcement comes after their summer 2025 performances with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory, which promoted SUPERCHARGED, an album that was released in 2024.

Bad Religion opens each show. The two punk rock bands come from different eras but share the same energy. They will tour together from January through February.