Vegas Golden Knights Hand Out $100 Grocery Gift Cards to Local Shoppers

A Smith's grocery store was the site of a visit from the Vegas Golden Knights and their mascot, Chance, former defenseman Deryk Engelland, and members of the Vegas Vivas to show how much they love the Las Vegas Area Community by giving randomly selected customers $100 Gift Cards. As shoppers were surprised with $100 cards to help with their grocery bills, many emotional moments were created between customers who were moved by receiving unexpected assistance. Host Bryan Salmond captured these moments with his on-site report of customers who received cards.

Engelland, an original Golden Knight and longtime Las Vegas resident, reinforced the strong bond between the team and the community. Franchise participation demonstrates the importance of the franchise connection to its home city and the collective commitment to extend organizational support beyond the rink. Additionally, it serves again to show how the Golden Knights have integrated charitable outreach into their overall focus as an organization.

The Sports Night segment also featured the National Finals Rodeo, a signature event that brings substantial economic activity to Las Vegas each year. As the event draws large crowds over its two-week run, it provides a significant boost to nearby businesses. Athletes competing in the National Finals Rodeo showcase their tremendous level of athleticism and multi-faceted abilities, and this event plays a large role in the overall offerings of professional sports and entertainment for the City throughout the year.