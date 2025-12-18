All-American Rejects Frontman Tyson Ritter Halts Performance to Help Fan Who Passed Out

All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter spotted trouble in the crowd at KROQ's 2025 Almost Acoustic Christmas concert and brought everything to a halt. A fan had collapsed during "Gives You Hell," the band's 2008 hit.

"Let's stop the song," Ritter said, according to footage shared on TikTok and by TMZ. "Stop the f**king music right now."

Ritter called for an EMT. He told the crowd a girl had just passed out and checked on her condition before joking, "Tell me you weren't looking for your f**king purse."

"Let's get you out of there," Ritter told her. "You can come sit and watch the rest of the song onstage."

The singer handed off his guitar and climbed down to give the fan a water bottle. Then he asked the crowd for something with sugar. "We need Twinkies, some sugar. Anybody got any gumdrops? It's f**king Christmas time! Do we have any Christmas gumdrops? Pieces of gingerbread houses?" Ritter said.

Fans threw Milk Duds onto the stage. Someone tossed up a protein bar. Event staff helped the woman move away once she felt better.

Ritter asked if the band should finish the song. The woman was OK, so the group completed their run through "Gives You Hell."

The show featured eight other acts: Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Paradox, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Third Eye Blind, Wet Leg, and Yellowcard. Money from the concert went to Al Wooten Jr Youth Center and Para Los Niños.