Arts District Businesses Report Customer Decline After Parking Rate Increase

Las Vegas' Arts District business owners say newly increased parking rates are already reshaping customer habits, with some venues reporting steep declines in activity. The hourly rates, now $2 to $4 following an October city council decision, have prompted concerns that visitors are spending less time in the neighborhood's bars, restaurants, and live-music spaces.

Some establishments say the impact has been immediate. Horsetrailer Hideout and Stadium Bar report karaoke revenue down nearly 30 percent within two weeks of the change, while Taverna Costera notes that parking capacity has not grown despite several new businesses opening nearby. Owners warn that higher fees may discourage lingering, event attendance, or spontaneous visits.

“If I have to pay for parking by the hour, I'm going to get in and get out and not linger around,” said Nicole Whaley, a local musician who frequents the area for live music venues.

“It's more expensive for them to park than it is to buy a drink at my bar,” Pretkus said. “My karaoke has really suffered — almost 30 percent down for the past two weeks.”

City officials point to early data showing total parking transactions rising year over year by about 11,000 from November to December. However, they note that the November and December 2025 figures are not yet available. They say new business openings may also be influencing foot traffic and parking turnover, making it difficult to gauge the long-term effects of the rate increase.

“As our new neighbors started popping up, all of a sudden, there's no increase in parking capacity,” Hwang said. “It's going to be very difficult for people and for performers for open mic, it's one thing to not have to pay, but if u have to pay to perform, it's going to tighten things up even more.