Evanescence to Release New Album in Spring 2026, Frontwoman Confirms

Evanescence plans to drop a fresh album in spring 2026. Frontwoman Amy Lee made this announcement during a chat with KROQ's Kevin Ryder. This record marks the band's first complete studio project since The Bitter Truth hit shelves back in 2021.

"Next year," Lee said when Ryder pressed her about timing. She agreed after he threw out spring as a possibility. "Yeah, let's say that."

"I have a few more lyrics to write, but it's going very well, and I'm really excited about it," Lee told KROQ before the group's performance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert on Saturday.

Lee opened up about their recording work at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. "I've been working on a new album for awhile," she explained. "We're really kind of rounding the corner. We have a lot of songs in progress and we're looking to release our new album at the beginning of next year."

She made it clear that early 2026 doesn't mean January. Lee mentioned the band has pushed ahead quite a bit. "I think we have all the songs that are gonna be on it at least started, so we're in that moment of finessing and beautifying and writing lyrics and doing the hard stuff where I slam my head up against the wall," she said, as reported by Parade.

The rock act put out two singles this year. "Afterlife" showed up in the Netflix series Devil May Cry. "Fight Like a Girl" brought in K.Flay as a guest. Lee also teamed up with Poppy and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on "End of You," which Loudwire named the Best Metal Song of 2025.

This schedule means fans can hear fresh tracks when the band hits the road in 2026. Shows across North America run from early June through early August with Spiritbox and Nova Twins opening. UK and European concerts follow in September, adding Poppy and Nova Twins, plus K.Flay at certain venues.