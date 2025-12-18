Las Vegas Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas Day can be quite hectic, especially for the food lovers in the house. After cooking, hosting, and cleaning everything for Thanksgiving, many decide to be stressed for Christmas. So, what does that mean? Finding restaurants open on Christmas Day to enjoy!

So, for Las Vegas, what restaurants are going to be open for the big day? Quite a few, actually, and they even have some special holiday menus to honor the day. So, sit back and get ready to make those reservations and put them dishes away this year. Take a look at the list below of some options and book your reservations.

Vegas Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Enjoy holiday specials on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! They will be offering a la carte pricing from 4 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday and Thursday. The menu will feature holiday classics with a French spin. From butternut poached Dungeness crab to petite filet and garlic shrimp. Reserve your spot today!

An elevated holiday meal is waiting for you! Book your table and enjoy a variety of appetizers and steakhouse specialties. From scallops and ribeye to wagyu and tartare.

If you haven't been before, then this may be your time. Zaytinya is your chance to make yourself feel like you're in Greece for the holidays. Grab some octopus or tzatziki and lamb chops or shish taouk.

Another steakhouse is staying open for the holiday goers. Reserve your table at Texas De Brazil while they serve their regular dinner menu starting at 11 am. Grab good cocktails or a variety of meats. Also enjoy fresh desserts, salad bar, and everything in between.

Enjoy your holidays with American dishes with flavors from Spain, France, and Italy infused into your dishes. Open on Christmas Day, you can enjoy calamari, flatbreads, burgers, pastas, and sweet desserts.