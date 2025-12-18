Netflix to Stage Epic Stranger Things Sky Show in Las Vegas

Netflix announced "One Last Adventure: Las Vegas," a final promotional event celebrating Stranger Things ahead of the series finale. The outdoor light show is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time on Dec. 28, 2025, and will require attendees to be at least 16 years old. Free tickets are available through advance registration, and the exact location will be shared only with confirmed ticket holders. The company notes that the show is expected to feature a drone-based light display along with possible surprise giveaways.

"Come for the show — and stay for the surprise giveaways," a release from the company said.

The Las Vegas activation continues the city's ongoing promotional run for Stranger Things, which previously included the Stranger Things Official Store at the Showcase Mall in 2023 and the Netflix Bites dining pop-ups at MGM Grand, which have operated since early 2025. This event also serves as the final installment of Tudum global celebrations tied to the show's fifth and last season. The promotion for the experience appears on Netflix's Tudum site, highlighting an unforgettable presentation for fans.

"From interactive installations in Madrid, Spain, to an immersive Hawkins National Laboratory exhibit in Sydney, Australia, each event paid tribute to our favorite gang of monster fighters," the release said.

Episodes 5–7 of the final season debuted Dec. 25 as Vol. 2, following the earlier release of Vol. 1, which included episodes 1–4. The feature-length series finale, episode 8, will stream Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT. As part of the buildup, Netflix describes "One Last Adventure: Las Vegas" as an epic showcase bringing iconic moments from Stranger Things to life in the sky.