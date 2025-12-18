ContestsEvents
The Best Fast Food Items of 2025

This year has brought us a lot of things. We've cried, we've laughed, and we ate... a lot! Sometimes the biggest scandals make us forget about some of the other things that have happened in a year. You try new restaurants, try new recipes to cook, and our favorite fast food spots are always adding new things to the menu. Whether it's for a limited time or permanent additions, we've seen some great fast food items in 2025. But what's been your favorite?

With the help of The TakeOut, we're looking at some of the best items to come to fast food in 2025. That's everything from new treats and new sauces to the return of some nostalgic favorites. If you missed any of these and they're still available, then now is your time to try!

Taco Bell Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce

Starting off strong is the addition of Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce. This was released alongside their nuggets as a favorite dip option. It was a spicy twist on their signature Diablo sauce, just taking things up a few notches. You can use it pretty much on anything!

Pizza Hut Spicy Hawaiian Lover

Now, this one can be controversial. For those who love pineapple on their pizza, the spicy Hawaiian from Pizza Hut may have been a dream come true. Just think about it: pineapple, jalapeno, and red chili fakes all on a crust. YUM!

McDonald's Snack Wrap

What a classic! After a decade away, McDonald's brought back their famous snack wraps! Customers raged and begged for years for the snack wrap's return, and 2025 is the year we got them back! Get it original or spicy for an extra little kick!

Kentucky Fried Chicken Potato Wedges

Now, this was a personal favorite. The return of the beloved KFC potato wedges. When these disappeared a few years ago, people were not happy. But KFC finally listened and brought back its classic potato wedges to the menu.

McDonald's Grinch Meal

The holidays always call for cool menu items, and this year was no different. McDonald's took a holiday classic and brought a "Grinch Meal" to life. The meal came with a pair of socks and Dill Pickle McShaker Fries as an extra Grinchy bite to your McDonald's bite.

There were quite a few items to return to menus or to make an appearance for the first time. Did you try all of the ones listed above? Check out the full TakeOut article here to see what other fast food items made their debut in 2025.

