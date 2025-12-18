The Oscars Are Going Full YouTube in 2029

For decades, watching the Oscars meant flipping on the TV, settling into the couch, and hoping your favorite movie won before bedtime. That routine is about to change in a big way. In a move that feels both bold and overdue, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars will move exclusively to YouTube beginning in 2029.

The decision marks the end of a legendary five-decade partnership with ABC and signals what many see as the final curtain call for broadcast television’s role in major live events. Instead of tuning in through cable or antenna, viewers around the world will simply open YouTube and press play.

A Historic Shift for Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Under the new agreement, YouTube will hold exclusive global rights to the Oscars from 2029 through 2033. The ceremony will be streamed live and free to more than two billion users worldwide. That makes this the largest expansion of access in the Academy’s nearly 100-year history.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer called the partnership a “multifaceted global collaboration,” emphasizing that the goal is to bring the Oscars to audiences who no longer rely on traditional TV. After years of declining ratings on linear television, the Academy is choosing to meet viewers where they already spend their time: online.

ABC will still broadcast the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, giving fans one last traditional TV moment before the show fully transitions to its digital future.

YouTube Becomes the Home of “All Things Oscar”

Starting with the 101st Academy Awards, YouTube will be the main destination for far more than just the ceremony itself. The platform will host the red carpet, behind-the-scenes footage, the Governors Awards, and the nominations announcement. In short, it will be the home for “all things Oscar.”

For viewers in the United States, the show will be available for free on the standard YouTube app and for those who subscribe, through YouTube TV. International viewers will also be able to watch live, removing the geographic limits that once made the Oscars harder to access in many countries.

Reaching a New Generation

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said the platform is uniquely positioned to help the Academy connect with younger audiences, describing YouTube’s role in “inspiring a new generation of film lovers.” Unlike broadcast TV, YouTube allows for interactive features, instant highlights, and global conversations that unfold in real time.

The platform will also support accessibility through closed captioning and multiple audio tracks in different languages. That means more people can enjoy the Oscars in ways that work best for them, regardless of their location.

The End of an Era, and the Start of Another

The Oscars are not disappearing. They are evolving. By going live and free on YouTube, the Academy is betting that Hollywood’s biggest night can feel relevant again in a world shaped by phones, apps, and streaming.