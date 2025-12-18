This Day in Rock History: December 18

On this day in rock history, T. Rex showcased their signature glam rock sound for the first time, the Beach Boys released a heavily soul-influenced album, and Keith Richards was born. Read on to learn more about some important rock music-related events from Dec. 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the breakthrough moments and milestones we celebrate today include:

T. Rex had already released four albums under the name Tyrannosaurus Rex, but released their second studio album, Electric Warrior, in September. It reached the top of the U.K. albums chart on Dec. 18 thanks in part to hits such as "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" and "Jeepster." 1971: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sly & the Family Stone were on top of the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart with their fifth studio album, There's a Riot Goin' On. It was a major commercial success, reaching Platinum status in the U.S. in 2001.

Cultural Milestones

Two iconic musicians who played in the same band share a birthday on Dec. 18:

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was born in Dartford, Kent, England. After first meeting Mick Jagger in primary school, they later reunited and bonded over their shared passion for American rhythm-and-blues artists, forming the Rolling Stones in 1962. 1943: Saxophonist Bobby Keys was born on the other side of the Atlantic, in Franklin, Tennessee. He appeared on many legendary albums by the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 18 is also the anniversary of some notable albums:

T. Rex's self-titled album, the first under this name and fifth overall, was released via Fly Records in the U.K. and Reprise Records in the U.S. Besides the name change, it also marked the band's departure from their earlier psychedelic folk sound into a more rock-oriented one. 2020: Paul McCartney released his eighteenth solo album, McCartney III, via Capitol Records. This project was a continuation of two of his previous albums, McCartney in 1970 and McCartney II, released in 1980. The ex-Beatle featured on most instruments.