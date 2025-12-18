This Day in Sports History: December 18

Sports in December include NBA and NHL games, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball. Over the years, Dec. 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Richard was the first NHL player to score 50 goals in 50 games and a symbol of Quebec's passion for hockey, winning eight Stanley Cups and a Hart Trophy. Robertson is one of basketball's all-time greats, known for his revolutionary all-around game and being the first player to average a triple-double across a whole season, an NBA champion (1971), MVP (1964), and 12-time All-Star. Mbappé is a French soccer superstar known for his explosive speed, incredible skill, and prolific goal-scoring.