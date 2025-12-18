Waymo Plans Las Vegas Launch in Summer 2026

Waymo is preparing to bring its autonomous ride-hailing service to Las Vegas, expanding from its established operations in Los Angeles and Phoenix. The company expects a full launch in the summer of 2026 and is currently operating sensor-equipped vehicles throughout Southern Nevada with a human behind the wheel. These cars are mapping the region, studying pedestrian patterns, and analyzing challenging intersections as part of a phased, data-driven rollout.

Waymo highlights its long-standing safety record as a key advantage as it enters a city known for heavy foot traffic. According to the company's internal data, its autonomous driving technology results in 12 times fewer pedestrian injuries in crashes than human drivers. Company officials say the system's development is shaped by lessons from dense urban markets, especially San Francisco.

"We've done over 14 million paid, fully autonomous trips. So this isn't our first rodeo," said Franklin Trujillo with Waymo. "We take a very methodical approach. The vehicles that have that you've probably seen in Las Vegas are currently driving around with a human behind the wheel. And they are mapping the city, they are understanding its nuances. We are looking at, you know, what the pedestrian density is? What are these maybe crazy intersections that perhaps we haven't seen elsewhere?"

"We have learned quite a bit in our last 16 years of development," said Trujillo. "In San Francisco, for instance, where we kind of got our start in a very, very big city, there are a lot of pedestrians. We're expecting the same in Las Vegas, especially in areas like the strip, where people are everywhere. And so what our safety record shows is that we are much safer, 12 times safer in crashes with injuries to pedestrians than a human driver."

Local reaction to the coming service remains divided as residents weigh the benefits and potential concerns surrounding autonomous travel. "Mixed thoughts, they can have an impact here in Las Vegas, but the technology itself is a little disturbing," said Elliot.

"I personally wouldn't trust it to be in a vehicle like that because I just feel like there are glitches somewhere in internet or AI, I feel like there's always some sort of glitch. I wouldn't want to risk my life if it were to glitch up all of a sudden," said Jaycie Adams.