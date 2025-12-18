Zoox Becomes Official Autonomous Transport Partner for T-Mobile Arena

Zoox struck a multiyear deal last week. The Amazon-owned startup becomes an official venue partner at T-Mobile Arena, bringing self-driving ride services to guests starting in 2026. This marks the first time the company has teamed up with a major sports and entertainment venue. A dedicated pickup and drop-off lane will be installed at the West VIP entrance, and signs will guide guests throughout the building.

Riders can request a self-driving vehicle to travel between the venue and other spots within the Resort Corridor. Zoox gets mentioned in every "Know Before You Go" email about getting to events.

"This represents a transformative moment for both T-Mobile Arena and the future of transportation in Las Vegas," said Sally Bae, senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas, in a statement. "By integrating Zoox's innovative autonomous vehicle technology into our venue operations, we're not only enhancing accessibility for the millions of fans who visit us each year but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing cutting-edge experiences to our guests."

Over a million people pass through each year. The venue hosts more than 100 events — concerts, special sports matches, and Vegas Golden Knights games. AEG and MGM Resorts International co-own and run the arena through a joint venture.

Zoox arrived in Las Vegas back in 2019. Nevada became the second state after California to launch operations. Since June 2023, vehicles have cruised public roads near the company's southwest valley headquarters.

Public rides through the ride-hailing app kicked off Sept. 10. Free trips run from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. within the service zone, covering the Strip and parts of Spring Mountain, Russell, Sunset, and Paradise roads.

Jesse Levinson, co-founder and chief technology officer, mentioned last week that paid rides could start in early 2026. That depends on getting federal and state approvals.