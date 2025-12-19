Boulder City Christmas House May Scale Back After 22 Years of Holiday Displays

Dale Ryan has created the Boulder City Christmas House, which has won numerous awards. It will continue to be a source of joy this holiday season with its massive display of holiday lights. This table displays thousands of holiday lights, as well as a Ferris wheel, toy trains, and a walking path that leads to the holiday decorations. For its 22nd consecutive year, the attraction will continue to attract families from around the region, many of whom return each year for their nostalgic experience and detailed craftsmanship.

Ryan begins planning months in advance, committing to a demanding schedule to keep the tradition alive. "September 1st comes around. I have a little prayer, 'Oh Lord, get me through another season,' and I start pulling things out," Ryan said. "I start repairing stuff from the previous year because there's always some kind of damage… and I'm always buying stuff too." The process takes roughly three months, culminating in a grand opening celebration that this year drew more than 1,500 visitors and even prompted police to close the street for a countdown.

The display's popularity has grown beyond local crowds, attracting visitors from around the world. Luc Andres said he was impressed by the three months it took Ryan to set up the display. "I'm from France, and usually we have lights, but not like this. This is like incredible," Andres said.

While the show brings joy to thousands, Ryan acknowledges the personal sacrifices involved. "I take a lot of time to do this, and I take time away from my wife and myself just to go out… we haven't been to a Christmas party other than here because we are out here greeting people every single night. So we do miss out on some of the other things with our friends," added Ryan.