Henderson Silver Knights Collect 5,911 Stuffed Animals for Salvation Army in Teddy Bear Toss

The Henderson Silver Knights had great success with their Teddy Bear Toss in honor of Lucky Launch Night at the Lee’s Family Forum, as well as their 1-0 win over…

Jennifer Eggleston
CALGARY, CANADA - DECEMBER 07: Fans toss bears onto the ice after the Calgary Hitmen scored in the third period on the Wenatchee Wild during the 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Scotiabank Saddledome on December 07, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)
The Henderson Silver Knights had great success with their Teddy Bear Toss in honor of Lucky Launch Night at the Lee's Family Forum, as well as their 1-0 win over the San Diego Gulls on the ice, which was a big part of the success that night. A crowd of approximately 4,489 fans packed the arena for the popular community event, arriving ready to take part in one of the team's most anticipated traditions of the season. 

The game's turning point — and the moment fans waited for — came 4:43 into the second period when Riley McKay scored the lone goal. As soon as the puck crossed the line, thousands of stuffed animals rained onto the ice, creating a colorful display that paused play while volunteers and staff gathered the donations.

For Henderson, the annual Teddy Bear Toss has developed into a signature night that allows fans to not only support local families but also have some fun watching live hockey games. This year's turnout continued that legacy, with attendees donating an impressive number of stuffed toys to children in need.

By the end of the night, the Silver Knights collected a total of 5,911 stuffed animals. All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army, helping ensure that families throughout the community receive comfort and support during the holiday season.

