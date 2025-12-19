Las Vegas Plans Fireworks and Drone Show for New Year’s Eve to Mark America’s 250th Anniversary

Las Vegas is preparing for a massive New Year's Eve celebration tied to America's 250th anniversary, featuring an expanded fireworks spectacular, the city's first coordinated drone light show, and rooftop pyrotechnics across 10 major Strip hotels. Themed "Rocking into 2026 Vegas style," the show will launch from MGM Grand, ARIA, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Palms, TI, The Venetian, Resorts World, Fontainebleau, and The STRAT.

The Fremont Street Experience will host its Countdown Under the Canopy event with performances by Cee-Lo, Sammy Johnson, Common Kings, Robin Thicke, Pertinence, and Chingy. Ticket prices increase after Dec. 27 as demand for the downtown celebration grows.

Citywide coordination includes the Clark County Fire Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and participating resort partners to ensure safe operations and smooth viewing. A full event announcement video is available for those wanting a complete preview of the night's festivities.

Fireworks by Grucci are billed as the most prominent display yet, with attendance expected to reach up to 340,000 spectators. A synchronized soundtrack featuring Scorpions, U2, Metallica, and Def Leppard will air on Coast-to-Coast stations. The nationwide Coast-to-Coast Countdown to 2026 broadcast will include performances by Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Styx, UB-40, and additional acts.

Specialty viewing packages are available at many locations throughout Las Vegas. There are various types of packages available, including open bars and a curated dinner experience, plus access to an exclusive Viewpoint for VIP Guests, and a Roof Deck after-party experience. Guests can choose from a wide variety of locations, including AREA15, Palms, Circa Las Vegas, Fontainebleau, Rio, etc., to take their fireworks and drone show viewing experience to new heights.

"We throw the greatest party in the world every day in Las Vegas, and New Year's Eve is no exception," Patrick Miller, President and CEO of Rio Las Vegas, said.

"Every day is a celebration here in Las Vegas. You come here to escape. You come here to celebrate. And New Year's is the anticipation of a great year," Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said. "We're excited about what 2026 is gonna bring to this city."