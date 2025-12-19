Metallica Shares New Pro-Shot Footage From M72 Tour

Metallica released a video of "The Day That Never Comes" from their December 3 show at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain. This marked the band's first concert in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The show drew 10,000 fans as part of the M72 world tour. Frontman James Hetfield talked to the crowd during the set.

"Metallica loves Bahrain," Hetfield said. "We are very blessed to be here. There's some old faces we see here — you traveled to see us — and there's new faces, and we're so glad you're here."

The M72 world tour gets its name from the band's 2023 album 72 Seasons. Over two years, the tour has taken them across multiple continents.

The band also played at Formula 1-related events in the region. They headlined the post-race concert at the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix on November 30 at Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. Then they performed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island on December 6.

The tour included stops in Australia and New Zealand. These were the first times the American metal act had performed Down Under in more than a decade. Their last appearance there was as headliners of the Soundwave Festival in 2013.

Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies provided support on the Australian tour. The dates were billed as "One Night Only" shows rather than the "No-Repeat Weekend" setup used for most 2024 and 2025 tour dates.