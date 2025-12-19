NBA Will Decide on Expansion to 32 Teams in 2026 With Las Vegas and Seattle as Top Candidates

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that if an expansion is made, it will be based on data, finances, and the support of the entire league. Las Vegas and Seattle are among the cities being considered as they study long-term viability, funding structures, and the effects of expansion on existing teams. He made it clear that although expansion is a huge part of the NBA's focus going forward, he does not want fans to jump to conclusions based solely on what they may want or expect expansion to happen.

"Not a secret, we're looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle," Silver said before the NBA Cup final between San Antonio and New York. "We've looked at other markets as well. I'd say I want to be sensitive there about this notion that we're somehow teasing these markets, because I know we've been talking about it for a while."

"I think Seattle and Las Vegas are two incredible cities," Silver said. "Obviously, we had a team in Seattle that had great success. We have a WNBA team here in Las Vegas in the Aces. … I don't have any doubt that Las Vegas, despite all of the other major league teams that are here now, the other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team."

"I think now we're in the process of working with our teams and gauging the level of interest and having a better understanding of what the economics would be on the ground for those particular teams and what a pro forma would look like for them, and then sometime in 2026 we'll make a determination," he continued.

Silver also pointed to the league's financial landscape, citing roughly $11 billion in projected revenue sharing and ongoing broadcast rights negotiations as essential components of any expansion decision. Any new franchises would require approval of expansion fees and assurances that they can generate substantial, sustainable revenue. The NBA last expanded in 2004 with the addition of Charlotte.

On player health, Silver noted that league data shows the lowest injury rate in three years and dismissed the idea that the NBA Cup increases injury risk. However, he acknowledged persistent concerns about soft-tissue injuries and star availability.

The NBA Cup continues to deliver strong audience growth. Semifinals on Prime Video averaged 1.67 million viewers, a 14% increase, while social views climbed 126% to more than 400 million. Next season's semifinals will be played at the No. 1 seed's home site.