Queens Of The Stone Age Releases Free Concert Film ‘Alive In The Catacombs’ on YouTube
Queens Of The Stone Age released their concert film Alive In The Catacombs on YouTube.The band threw up the companion documentary Alive In Paris And Before on the platform as well.
The group released the concert back in June, but fans can now watch both films without paying a cent on the video platform.
Shot and recorded in July 2024, the performance caught Queens Of The Stone Age inside the underground tombs of Paris. The band ripped through a five-song set: "Running Joke/Paper Machete", "Kalopsia", "Villains of Circumstance", "Suture Up Your Future", and "I Never Came."
The Catacombs of Paris stretch 320 kilometers. Frontman Josh Homme had wanted to play there for almost 20 years, but the city had never let any band perform inside.
NME gave Alive In The Catacombs four stars when it came out. The review pointed out the performance hit harder when paired with director Andreas Neumann's companion doc, which showed Homme's medical emergency and cancer battle during that period. He has since gotten the all-clear.
The rock act followed up the Paris show with a tour through the UK, Europe, and North America. They brought back the intimate feel of the caves and were joined by a string section. The final UK date took place at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, where they played new material and brought out Matt Berry for a stripped-back set.
Queens Of The Stone Age will support Foo Fighters on their 2026 tour. Shows kick off in August and run through September across North America. All the tour dates are on the Foo Fighters' official website.