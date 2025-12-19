Queens Of The Stone Age Releases Free Concert Film ‘Alive In The Catacombs’ on YouTube

Queens Of The Stone Age released their concert film Alive In The Catacombs on YouTube.The band threw up the companion documentary Alive In Paris And Before on the platform as well.

The group released the concert back in June, but fans can now watch both films without paying a cent on the video platform.

The Catacombs of Paris stretch 320 kilometers. Frontman Josh Homme had wanted to play there for almost 20 years, but the city had never let any band perform inside.

NME gave Alive In The Catacombs four stars when it came out. The review pointed out the performance hit harder when paired with director Andreas Neumann's companion doc, which showed Homme's medical emergency and cancer battle during that period. He has since gotten the all-clear.

The rock act followed up the Paris show with a tour through the UK, Europe, and North America. They brought back the intimate feel of the caves and were joined by a string section. The final UK date took place at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, where they played new material and brought out Matt Berry for a stripped-back set.