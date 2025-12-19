This Day in Rock History: December 19

Dec. 19 has been an important day for many big names in the rock music scene. From the Beatles to Ten Years After, many legends have something to celebrate today. Let's explore the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many legendary bands and performers topped the charts on Dec. 19:

1964: The Beatles' fourth studio album, Beatles for Sale, reached the top spot on the U.K. Albums chart, displacing another Beatles album, A Hard Day's Night. It spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 before being usurped by The Rolling Stones, but it climbed back to the top for another three weeks the following May.

The Beatles' fourth studio album, Beatles for Sale, reached the top spot on the U.K. Albums chart, displacing another Beatles album, A Hard Day's Night. It spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 before being usurped by The Rolling Stones, but it climbed back to the top for another three weeks the following May. 1981: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ABBA's eighth studio album, The Visitors, got to number 1 on the UK albums chart, where it spent three consecutive weeks. It also reached the top spot in several other countries, including Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and their native Sweden.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 19 witnessed the birth of one legend and the death of another:

1944: Alvin Lee, vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter for Ten Years After, was born in Nottingham, England. He formed the band in 1960, released 12 albums, and famously performed a memorable set at 1969's Woodstock Festival.

Alvin Lee, vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter for Ten Years After, was born in Nottingham, England. He formed the band in 1960, released 12 albums, and famously performed a memorable set at 1969's Woodstock Festival. 1993: Drummer Michael Clarke passed away from liver failure at only 47 years old. He joined the Byrds in 1964 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, performing their three biggest hits, "Mr. Tambourine Man," "I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better," and "Turn! Turn! Turn!"

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 19 is also the anniversary of a few iconic concerts and recordings:

1955: Carl Perkins recorded the famous song "Blue Suede Shoes" at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Its huge crossover appeal made it a big hit, and it was covered by many legendary musicians, including Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly.

Carl Perkins recorded the famous song "Blue Suede Shoes" at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Its huge crossover appeal made it a big hit, and it was covered by many legendary musicians, including Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly. 2024: Paul McCartney wrapped up his 2024 Got Back world tour with a performance at London's O2 Arena. The show featured multiple surprise appearances, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and fellow ex-Beatle Ringo Starr.