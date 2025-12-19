Tom Morello and Caleb Shomo Release ‘Everything Burns’ for Final Fantasy XIV

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello released a track with Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo. The piece, titled "Everything Burns," launched Tuesday in Patch 7.4 for Final Fantasy XIV.

This partnership materialized within 36 hours. Composer Masayoshi Soken expressed interest in working with Morello, and Jason Charles Miller passed along the message. Soken was a devoted Rage Against the Machine fan who wanted to create something with him.

"Can you come up with something in the next 36 hours?" Soken asked, according to Vice. Morello was working with producer Tyler Smyth, who reached out to childhood friend Caleb Shomo for vocals.

"I got a phone call at 9 a.m. from my friend Tyler saying, 'Hey, Tom Morello wants you to sing on his song. Can you do it right now?'" said Shomo to Vice. He tossed out his trash, brewed coffee, then began recording.

The track appears in the Arcadion raid series finale. Players can stream it across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The piece carries weight outside gaming circles as well. "It's both a warning and a call to action," Morello told NME. "Everything Burns is a sentiment that people living in 2025 can very much relate to, both as a reflection of our times and as a potential warning of things to come."

Shomo described it as something rare. "When I got a call saying Tom Morello wants you to sing on a song for a huge project and it's due in a few hours I had no idea what would happen, but I gave it all I had and it turned into something that's truly once in a lifetime," he said in a statement.

Tyler Smyth produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered it. Jon Eberhard provided more production work while Joey Doherty handled engineering duties.