This Day in Rock History: December 20

Plenty of iconic names feature in the most significant rock music events associated with Dec. 20, including The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Keep reading to discover what happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 20 was a big day for John Lennon's legacy and The Rolling Stones' career. These are the milestones their fans celebrate today:

1969: The Rolling Stones' eighth studio album, Let It Bleed, reached the top spot on the U.K. albums chart. It features two of the band's most iconic songs, "Gimme Shelter" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want." The album has been certified Platinum in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The Rolling Stones' eighth studio album, Let It Bleed, reached the top spot on the U.K. albums chart. It features two of the band's most iconic songs, "Gimme Shelter" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want." The album has been certified Platinum in both the U.S. and the U.K. 1980: John Lennon's song, "(Just Like) Starting Over," went to No. 1 in the U.K., less than two weeks after his untimely death. It was the final single Lennon released in his lifetime, from his 1980 album Double Fantasy, and it also reached No. 1 in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

Here are the notable cultural milestones that took place on Dec. 20 throughout the years:

1945: KISS co-founder and original drummer, Peter Criss, was born in New York City. He formed the band by placing an ad in Rolling Stone, which was answered by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

KISS co-founder and original drummer, Peter Criss, was born in New York City. He formed the band by placing an ad in Rolling Stone, which was answered by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. 1948: Alan Parsons was born in Willesden, Middlesex, England. He made a name for himself as a sound engineer and worked on some of the most noteworthy rock albums of all time, including The Beatles' Abbey Road and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Parsons also had a successful music career as part of The Alan Parsons Project.

Alan Parsons was born in Willesden, Middlesex, England. He made a name for himself as a sound engineer and worked on some of the most noteworthy rock albums of all time, including The Beatles' Abbey Road and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Parsons also had a successful music career as part of The Alan Parsons Project. 1975: Guitarist Joe Walsh officially joined the Eagles and replaced Bernie Leadon. His first album with the band was Hotel California. Walsh shifted the Eagles' musical direction away from their country rock roots toward a more classic rock sound.