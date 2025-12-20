This Day in Sports History: December 20

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, F1, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 20 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Dec. 20 included:

1905: Jack O'Brien defeated defending champion Bob Fitzsimmons to win the World Light Heavyweight boxing title.

