AC/DC Wows at Final Power Up Tour Show of 2025

AC/DC played their last scheduled concert of 2025 on Dec. 14 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The show was the second of two Brisbane dates. It wrapped up a month-long Australian tour that had nine performances across the country.

The band hit the stage at 8 p.m. with "If You Want Blood," followed by "Back In Black" and "Demon Fire." Guitarist Angus Young wore his signature red schoolboy uniform while vocalist Brian Johnson moved across the stage between songs.

"We're going to play some rock and roll and just have fun," Johnson told the crowd, according to Heavy Mag. The 21-song set had "Shot Down In Flames," "Thunderstruck," "Highway To Hell," and "Shoot To Thrill." Five screens showed images that matched each track, with flames for "Highway To Hell" and thunder for "Thunderstruck." Stevie Young on guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass gave the foundation for what happened onstage.

Johnson gave a speech during High Voltage about Australian rock music reaching audiences worldwide. "Let There Be Rock" closed the main set. Then the band came back for an encore of "T.N.T" and "For Those About To Rock."

Melbourne band Amyl & The Sniffers opened the show with a 19-song set that started with "Balaclava Lover Boogie." Lead singer Amy Taylor moved across the stage. Guitarist Declan Mehrtens played multiple solos. Brisbane group Headsend went on first, and the crowd provided strong, sustained applause between songs.

The Power Up world tour has sold between 3.5 and 4 million tickets. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Headsend started at 5:40 p.m., and Amyl & The Sniffers at 6:30 p.m. The stadium curfew was set for 10:30 p.m.