Shinedown Releases Video Featuring 2025 Tour Footage, Debuts New Track at Grand Ole Opry

Shinedown released a video for their single "Three Six Five" on Dec. 17. Live shots and behind-the-scenes clips fill the screen, pulled straight from the band's 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance U.S. tour.

The tour included headlining shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cameras caught these performances and what went down backstage.

"This year's been one for the books and playing 'Three Six Five' live with thousands of you has been unforgettable," the band said in a statement, as per DailyFly. "Relive it with this brand new video, packed with highlights from the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour."

"Three Six Five" stands as one of three singles Shinedown put out this year. The other two tracks are "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields."

The group also debuted another song called "Searchlight" during their performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 10. This marked the first time fans heard the track.

The video release comes two days before the year ends. It gives fans a way to look back at the tour and what the band created in 2025.

Dance, Kid, Dance took the group across the United States, hitting venues that have hosted major acts for decades. Both the Los Angeles and New York City stops drew massive crowds.

Madison Square Garden can host about 20,000 people for concerts. The Kia Forum seats around 17,500.

The three singles represent new material from the rock act this year. Each track came out separately throughout 2025, building anticipation for a future album.

The Grand Ole Opry appearance in October gave the band a shot at performing before a Nashville crowd. The venue has hosted country and rock acts since 1925, cementing its place in music history.