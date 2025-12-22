Tom Morello Plays His First-Ever India Show, Honors Late Legends and Late Bandmate

GRAMMY-winning guitarist Tom Morello performed his first concert in India on Dec. 17 at HUDA Gymkhana Club in Gurugram. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee brought three decades of music to thousands. He played hits spanning Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, and his solo project, The Nightwatchman.

The 61-year-old opened with his son, Roman Morello. They performed "Soldier In The Army of Love" together. The Freedom Fighters Orchestra backed them throughout the evening, with Carl Restivo handling guitar and vocals, Dave Gibbs on bass, and Eric Gardner on drums.

"That generation brought so much joy and so much music to this generation," Tom Morello said, gesturing to himself. "The amazing thing that happened on the way to Birmingham is that Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne brought the love of music also to this generation," he added, according to ANI.

One moment stood out above all others. The guitarist left the microphone empty during two Audioslave songs as a tribute to his late bandmate Chris Cornell. He played "Cochise" and "Like a Stone" as instrumentals. Cornell's absence was palpable, yet his spirit filled the venue.

"One more time for Justice. One more time for Freedom. And one more time for Rock and Roll," Morello told the audience. "Rock And Roll All Nite" ended the show. BookMyShow Live produced and promoted this three-city tour as part of Bandland On Tour, an extension of the company's rock and alternative music series.