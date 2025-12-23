2026 Travel Outlook: Falling Prices, New Destinations Trending in New Year

If you’ve been holding off on planning your next big trip, 2026 might be the year to finally book it - even if it's to a destination you may not have considered before.

New travel data from KAYAK shows interest in flying is climbing - and prices are finally moving in the right direction. Flight searches for 2026 are already up about 9%, while airfare costs are dropping both in the U.S. and overseas. Domestic fares are down roughly 3%, and international flights are averaging about 10% less than last year.

"Lower fares and rising interest mean travelers can stretch their budgets further in 2026," KAYAK said in the release. "Couple lower fares with new routes expanding access to historically under-the-radar cities and you've got travelers finding more reasons and more ways to explore the world."

That combination is changing how - and where - people want to travel.

Instead of flocking only to the usual hot spots, travelers are showing growing interest in cities that offer culture, history and value. Eastern Europe is leading that shift, accounting for seven of the ten fastest-growing destinations worldwide. Places like Prague, Sofia, Krakow, Budapest, Tirana and Sarajevo are seeing major jumps in interest as travelers look for memorable experiences without premium price tags.

Beyond Europe, one destination is standing out above the rest: Christchurch, New Zealand. It’s the fastest-growing international city for American travelers heading into 2026, fueled by increased flight access and renewed interest in long-haul adventures.

Major events are also playing a big role in shaping travel plans. Kansas City is drawing more visitors ahead of world soccer tournament events, while Milan is getting a boost as it prepares to host the 2026 Winter Games. Las Vegas is also seeing renewed momentum after a slower 2025, with flight searches rebounding thanks to entertainment residencies and more competitive airfare.

And for travelers focused on deals, the savings are real. Some of the steepest airfare drops are showing up in European cities like Sarajevo, Split, Naples and Florence, while Shannon, Ireland is also seeing notable price declines. In the U.S., cities such as Punta Gorda, New York and Raleigh rank among the lowest-cost average markets for flights in 2026.

Even summer travel — typically one of the most expensive times to fly — is looking more approachable. Searches for summer 2026 trips are already climbing, while international airfare for that season is down about 12%. Asia and Europe are offering some of the strongest value, with average fares falling by double digits.