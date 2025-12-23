ContestsEvents
5 Lip Smackin’ Snacks To Leave For Santa

We are just days away from Christmas and the arrival of jolly old St. Nick. To help with a longstanding tradition in households around the United States, here are 5…

We are just days away from Christmas and the arrival of jolly old St. Nick. To help with a longstanding tradition in households around the United States, here are 5 lip smackin' snacks to leave for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Afterall, the big guy needs some fuel to travel the world in one night. Growing up, I typically left Santa chocolate chip cookies, a glass of milk, and a carrot for Rudolph. Pretty basic. Sometimes my dad would leave some 'brown water' for Santa. He had to stay warm after all. Even if we did live in Florida.

For the households looking to gain favor by upping their snack game for Santa, try these ideas on for size. Most are kid friendly too for the little ones who want to help.

Snacks To Leave For Santa

Healthful Alternative

Fruit is good fuel. So, this snack might be just what the doctor ordered. Make a bunch and serve some at breakfast or for snacking Christmas Day.

Loading TikTok...

Santa Hats

Still using fruit, this one is dipped in a little chocolate too. It's a fancy snack and it looks so cute. Perfect for popping in your mouth for a snack on the run. Or on the dessert tray Christmas Day.

Loading TikTok...

Savory Snack

Most Santa Snacks are sweet. But what if Santa is in a savory mood? These snacks are easy and fun to create. Perhaps the kids can have a couple in the evening instead of a sugary treat that could keep them up, as if the excitement of Santa's arrival isn't enough.

Loading TikTok...

More Snacks To Leave For Santa

Rice Crispy Trees

Everyone loves Rice Crispy Treats so Santa must as well. These are cleverly shaped into Christmas Trees, no cookie cutter is required but you can certainly use if you have one.

Loading TikTok...

Reindeer Food

This snack mix is fun to make and fun to eat. This snack mix is for the reindeer but who are we kidding. Santa and ALL of the elves love this snack. Make a big tray and give as gifts to friends and family too.

Loading TikTok...

If you want even more cookie ideas, click here.

