ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Anthrax Completes New Album, Films First Music Video for 2026 Release

Anthrax completed work on their latest studio album and filmed a music video. Guitarist Scott Ian announced on Saturday, Dec. 20. “Album is done. First video is shot. Thank you all…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer Joey Belladonna (L) and guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax perform during the Las Rageous music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Anthrax completed work on their latest studio album and filmed a music video. Guitarist Scott Ian announced on Saturday, Dec. 20.

"Album is done. First video is shot. Thank you all for braving the cold with us to make something killer! A great day for all of us!" Ian posted on social media. He promised that 2026 would bring much more from the band.

The album will be released in early 2026. Megaforce will distribute in North America, while Nuclear Blast handles distribution in Europe. Mixing took place at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California, with producer Jay Ruston at the helm. This marks Ruston's third collaboration with Anthrax, following 2016's For All Kings and 2011's Worship Music.

Anthrax will tour Canada with Megadeth and Exodus starting Feb. 15, 2026, in Victoria, British Columbia. The tour also hits Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa before wrapping in early March. Festival appearances across Europe, plus shows in Australia and Japan, are also booked for 2026.

The band started in Queens, New York, in 1981. These thrash metal pioneers have released 11 studio albums, earned six GRAMMY nominations, and toured the world since 1984.

For All Kings came out in 2016 as their most recent studio work. Fans can get tour info and album updates from the band's official website.

AnthraxScott Ian
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Peter Criss speaks onstage at the Voices of the Original Social Media panel during AWXI on September 30, 2014 in New York City.
MusicPeter Criss Launches New Rock-Driven Solo Album with Signing EventDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
MusicBlink-182 Album Joins Premium Vinyl Series With 3,000 Hand-Numbered CodesLaura Adkins
Dave Evans ex singer of AC/DC band is see during the match between Coritiba and Cruzeiro for the Brazilian Series A 2014 at Couto Pereira stadium on September 24, 2014 in Curitiba, Brazil.
MusicOriginal AC/DC Frontman Dave Evans Releases New Single With Video Filmed at Ecuador Cemetery, VolcanoLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect