Anthrax Completes New Album, Films First Music Video for 2026 Release

Anthrax completed work on their latest studio album and filmed a music video. Guitarist Scott Ian announced on Saturday, Dec. 20.

"Album is done. First video is shot. Thank you all for braving the cold with us to make something killer! A great day for all of us!" Ian posted on social media. He promised that 2026 would bring much more from the band.

The album will be released in early 2026. Megaforce will distribute in North America, while Nuclear Blast handles distribution in Europe. Mixing took place at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California, with producer Jay Ruston at the helm. This marks Ruston's third collaboration with Anthrax, following 2016's For All Kings and 2011's Worship Music.

Anthrax will tour Canada with Megadeth and Exodus starting Feb. 15, 2026, in Victoria, British Columbia. The tour also hits Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa before wrapping in early March. Festival appearances across Europe, plus shows in Australia and Japan, are also booked for 2026.

The band started in Queens, New York, in 1981. These thrash metal pioneers have released 11 studio albums, earned six GRAMMY nominations, and toured the world since 1984.