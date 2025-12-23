ContestsEvents
Blink-182 Album Joins Premium Vinyl Series With 3,000 Hand-Numbered Codes

Interscope/Capitol has placed Enema of the State by Blink-182 in its Definitive Sound Series. This premium audiophile limited-edition collection uses the One Step manufacturing process. The 1999 album will be…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Interscope/Capitol has placed Enema of the State by Blink-182 in its Definitive Sound Series. This premium audiophile limited-edition collection uses the One Step manufacturing process. The 1999 album will be pressed as 3,000 hand-numbered copies.

Chris Bellman mastered the release at Bernie Grundman Mastering from the original analog master tapes. Record Technology, Inc. pressed the 180-gram vinyl LP. It comes in a gatefold jacket housed in a slipcase. Each copy includes a certificate of authenticity that details the mastering, plating, and pressing chain. The AAA (All Analog Mastering) vinyl costs $100.

"The Definitive Sound Series represents the pinnacle of vinyl craftsmanship," said Xavier Ramos, EVP D2C and eCommerce Strategy at Interscope/Capitol, according to Antimusic. "We're proud to invest in these collectible pieces that reflect our respect for these iconic artists, their groundbreaking music, and the fans whose passion continues to keep these albums as relevant today as when they were first released." 

Enema of the State launched the trio to worldwide stardom after its initial release. The album produced three singles: "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?," and "Adam's Song." Critics consider it one of the most influential rock albums of the late 1990s and 2000s.

Previous Definitive Sound Series titles include Dr Dre's The Chronic, A Perfect Circle's Mer De Noms, and Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song. R.E.M.'s Chronic Town / Murmur, Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down, and Beck's Morning Phase also received this treatment.

The band released ONE MORE TIME... in 2023. This marked their first album with Tom DeLonge in 12 years. A deluxe version followed in 2024.

Blink-182 kicked off their Missionary Impossible U.S. tour this year. All DSS releases will be sold through Interscope.com. Preorders are available, and the vinyl will start shipping on Feb. 20, 2026.

