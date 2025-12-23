Chiodos Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ with Nostalgic Las Vegas Show

Chiodos brought their All's Well That Ends Well 20th anniversary tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, delivering a sold-out night that leaned fully into the band's mid-2000s legacy. The set centered on the 2005 album All's Well That Ends Well, with performances of "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek," "All Nereids Beware," and "No Hardcore Dancing in the Living Room," as Craig Owens acknowledged longtime fans who helped define the era.

As Owens surveyed the audience, asking, "How many OGs do we got in this sold-out motherfu**ing show?" Brooklyn Bowl's thunderous response said it all.

Owens returned as the sole remaining original member of Chiodos, anchoring the performance with vocals that stayed faithful to the studio recordings. By tapping into their theatrical dynamics and intensity of screamo, this band brought back fond memories for fans who have grown up with this album, and showed how much importance this album still holds twenty years after its release.

The energy carried through the evening, including moments that spilled beyond the stage. "You know it's a good show when security is headbanging," Abarca quipped, gesturing to a barricade-guarding staff member.