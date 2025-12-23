Chiodos Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ with Nostalgic Las Vegas Show
Chiodos brought their All’s Well That Ends Well 20th anniversary tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, delivering a sold-out night that leaned fully into the band’s mid-2000s legacy. The set…
Chiodos brought their All's Well That Ends Well 20th anniversary tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, delivering a sold-out night that leaned fully into the band's mid-2000s legacy. The set centered on the 2005 album All's Well That Ends Well, with performances of "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek," "All Nereids Beware," and "No Hardcore Dancing in the Living Room," as Craig Owens acknowledged longtime fans who helped define the era.
As Owens surveyed the audience, asking, "How many OGs do we got in this sold-out motherfu**ing show?" Brooklyn Bowl's thunderous response said it all.
Owens returned as the sole remaining original member of Chiodos, anchoring the performance with vocals that stayed faithful to the studio recordings. By tapping into their theatrical dynamics and intensity of screamo, this band brought back fond memories for fans who have grown up with this album, and showed how much importance this album still holds twenty years after its release.
The energy carried through the evening, including moments that spilled beyond the stage. "You know it's a good show when security is headbanging," Abarca quipped, gesturing to a barricade-guarding staff member.
Opening sets came from Big Ass Truck and Holywater, both of which primed the crowd with high-octane performances. Big Ass Truck frontman Abel Abarca actively engaged the audience throughout the set and introduced "Back-wheel Stomp," a track released via Nuclear Blast. By the time Chiodos took the stage, the room was fully locked in, turning the anniversary stop into a communal celebration of a defining album and the fans who never let it fade.