Grinch Joins Officers in Crosswalk Safety Campaign

This week, Las Vegas launched a crosswalk safety enforcement initiative that united the LVMPD, CCSD Police, Ped Safe Vegas, and an unexpected holiday character — the Grinch — in an attempt to educate drivers about the dangers to pedestrians this season of high traffic. Officers participated by reminding drivers that stopping for pedestrians in marked crosswalks is not just a courtesy but a requirement by law.

The initiative centered on Flamingo Road and Mojave Road, the intersection where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported the 151st pedestrian-related traffic fatality of the year. In response to a long history of drivers failing to yield at this intersection, increased visibility and enforcement by multiple agencies will take place in order to help prevent further tragedies.

During the operation, officers from LVMPD completed traffic stops on drivers who did not yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. The goal was deterrence, not just punishment, reinforcing that slowing down, obeying speed limits, and stopping for pedestrians can save lives during the holiday season.

Local resident Arrell Tompkins said the enforcement was immediately noticeable. "Yeah, I was surprised — the Grinch? But okay, he's doing his part, I guess," Tompkins said with a laugh. "I was totally surprised and shocked — I wished for this yesterday, and it happened!"

Tompkins also described ongoing safety concerns at the intersection. "People didn't stop when we came down here yesterday crossing at this intersection, I could count at least seven cars," Tompkins told me. "I was thinking in my head that they should have cameras on top of these poles, and thinking the police should be here. I came back today, and the police are here!"

The Grinch, portrayed by CCSD Police Officer Keith Habig, interacted with pedestrians and drivers during the outreach. "So instead of saying 'you stole Christmas,' can we say 'you stole a crosswalk?'" I asked the Grinch. "I've stolen a bunch of crosswalks today," he replied.

Habig emphasized the seriousness behind the festive approach. "And when you see a Grinch [crossing the street], maybe two or three times!" Habig replied. "Unfortunately, we have had so many lives lost on our roads this year — every single one of those is a family that will be sitting down without a loved one this Christmas dinner."