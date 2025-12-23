Las Vegas Hosts Holiday Events Through New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Las Vegas closes out the year with entertainment-driven holiday events running now through Dec. 31, offering a mix of social nightlife, nostalgic traditions, and festive experiences for both locals and visitors. The emphasis is on shared moments, whether that means gathering with friends or meeting new people during the busiest week of the holiday season.

Late-December nightlife leans social and retro, appealing especially to Gen X and Millennial crowds looking for approachable, festive settings. Seasonal adult entertainment continues with "12 Nights of Xmas" at Crazy Horse 3, adding a holiday twist to evening plans throughout the final week of December.

Family-friendly attractions remain part of the lineup after Dec. 23. Both the Nevada State Railroad Museum's Santa Train and Opportunity Village's Magical Forest are long-standing traditions with many delightful options for visitors, including grand illuminated displays, rides, and fun, interactive family activities for everyone from young to young at heart.

New Year's Eve brings the holiday stretch to a close with a Masquerade celebration at AREA15 on Dec. 31, providing a costume-forward way to ring in the new year. Events during this period span nightlife venues, cultural sites, and seasonal attractions across Las Vegas and nearby areas.