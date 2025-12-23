Original AC/DC Frontman Dave Evans Releases New Single With Video Filmed at Ecuador Cemetery, Volcano

Dave Evans just dropped a music video for his new single, "Still You Keep Haunting My Dreams."

On Instagram, he wrote, "Filmed in the sacred José María Azaél Franco Municipal Cemetery in Tulcán, Ecuador, and the dramatic landscapes of nearby mountains, an active volcano, and a mountain lake, this visual journey brings the song to life in a powerful way. Written with Nicolas Robinson and recorded in Denmark, the track was produced by GRAMMY Award–winning producer Flemming Rasmussen." Rasmussen worked with Metallica on several albums before this project.

Locals call the cemetery the Park of Memories, and it holds sacred status throughout the region. Evans fronted AC/DC from November 1973 until September 1974, when the band first started. Bon Scott replaced him in October 1974.

The singer performed at the group's first show at Chequers nightclub. He also recorded their debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl?," with the band.

After leaving AC/DC, Evans joined Newcastle hard rock band RABBIT in 1975. The group signed with CBS Records. They released two albums: Rabbit and Too Much Rock And Roll. RABBIT broke up in 1978 after lineup changes and touring.

Since 1978, the vocalist has worked on various projects, including DAVE EVANS & THUNDER DOWN UNDER in 1986 and AC/DC tribute bands. He's put out more than a dozen solo albums. Sinner, Judgement Day, and Revenge came out in 2013 with former Alice Cooper guitarist John Nitzinger.