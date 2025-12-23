ContestsEvents
Peter Criss Launches New Rock-Driven Solo Album with Signing Event

Peter Criss, the original KISS drummer, signed copies of his new self-titled solo record on Friday, Dec. 19, at Rough Trade Below in New York City. This marks his first solo…

Peter Criss speaks onstage at the Voices of the Original Social Media panel during AWXI on September 30, 2014 in New York City.
Mike Pont / Stringer via Getty Images

Peter Criss, the original KISS drummer, signed copies of his new self-titled solo record on Friday, Dec. 19, at Rough Trade Below in New York City. This marks his first solo work since 2007's One For All.

"I put my heart and soul into it. My voice, I'm still singing like a bird. Boy, am I lucky," Peter Criss told Billboard. "I felt I was in control and I was enjoying myself; you can hear me laughing on the record."

The 11-track record was co-produced by Criss along with Barry Pointer, who has worked with Ozzy Osbourne, John 5, and Dolly Parton. Guest musicians include Billy Sheehan and Matthew Montgomery on bass, John 5 and Mike McLaughlin on guitar, plus Paul Shaffer on piano.

Topics on the record range from politics to personal triumph. One track called "Walking On Water" tells his story of beating cancer. "Now that I'm a senior citizen or whatever, I wanted to write a little about politics, a little good ol' rock 'n' roll," the musician told Billboard

The record was released on Dec. 19, one day before Criss turned 80 years old. He left KISS in 1980 after providing lead vocals on hits like "Beth" and "Black Diamond." Criss returned for reunion tours in the 1990s and again in 2004 before Eric Singer took over behind the drums.

Criss may play shows if fans respond well to his new material. "If the album really knocks the fans out, would I go out? Sure. I wouldn't mind getting back on stage, getting the guys together to do a couple shows," he told Billboard. "I'm in pretty good condition for an old guy; everything is working, maybe a little bit of arthritis here and there, but I still play the drums a few times a week."

Criss received a Kennedy Center Honor with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons at a Dec. 7 ceremony. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died on Oct. 16 after a fall at his New Jersey home at age 74.

Fans can buy the album from the artist's official website.

KISS
Dan TeodorescuWriter
