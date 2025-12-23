Southwest Airlines Adds Nonstop Service Between Las Vegas and Hawaii

Southwest Airlines announced its addition of a nonstop flight from Las Vegas to Hilo, effective Aug. 6, 2026. The new route will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays and is designed to complement the carrier's existing Las Vegas–Honolulu service, expanding options for Hawaii Island travelers seeking faster access to Nevada and onward connections.

"We heard you, Hilo," said Adam Decaire, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Network Operations Control. "Las Vegas is important to you, and you're important to us. This service gets you faster to family and fun in Nevada, where you also can access easy connections on Southwest to many of the 75 places that we serve nonstop from Las Vegas with as many 272 departures a day."

Southwest launched service to Hawaiʻi in 2019 and currently flies to the islands from Las Vegas, Phoenix, and multiple California cities. The airline does not operate direct flights from Dallas to Hawaiʻi. Its Las Vegas–Honolulu operation has continued to grow, with December 2025 scheduled to include 146 flights and more than 25,000 seats on that route alone.

Local leaders framed the expansion as strengthening long-standing ties between Hawaiʻi and Las Vegas, often referred to as the "Ninth Island" due to the large number of Hawaiʻi residents living there.

"When I took office, I pledged to strengthen ties with the 'Ninth Island' — Las Vegas, where many Hawaiʻi-born residents live. Southwest's renewed service shows its dedication," said Mayor Kimo Alameda, Hawaiʻi County. "Quicker flights across the Pacific means more convenience for our local families and another chance to support our hometown airline."

Tourism officials in Nevada also emphasized the cultural and economic connection between the two regions.

"We're thrilled to see Southwest Airlines expand its service with new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Hilo," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Las Vegas has long been known as the 'Ninth Island,' and this new route strengthens the deep connection we share with the people of Hawaii. Each new nonstop flight makes it even easier to visit Las Vegas and experience everything our destination has to offer."