This Day in Rock History: December 23

Dec. 23 has had its share of interesting rock-related events. It's when Phil Collins reminded us that we should be thankful for what we have, hit No. 1 on the charts. It's also Eddie Vedder's birthday on this day. You can read on to learn about these and all other relevant events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Today's main milestones belong to two artists who have managed the rare feat of achieving global success as part of a band and as solo performers:

  • 1978: Rod Stewart rode the disco wave and entered the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy." It eventually reached the No. 1 spot a couple of months later.
  • 1989: Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise," which is a powerful reminder that many homeless people are less fortunate than us and need our help, reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Top 100. It spent four weeks there and also became the first No. 1 song of the 1990s.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 23 is also the anniversary of a few events that left their mark on rock history. Some of these events include:

  • 1956: Iron Maiden guitarist David Murray was born in Edmonton, Middlesex, England and has been a part of the band since 1976. Murray and founder Steve Harris are the only two members who have appeared on every single Maiden album.
  • 1964: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston, Illinois. He was recruited to front Pearl Jam in 1990 and hit it big the following year with the release of the album Ten, which has since reached 13x Platinum.
  • 1964: Brian Wilson had a major panic attack on a flight from Los Angeles to Houston. This had a significant impact on his career, as it prompted him to stop touring with The Beach Boys and focus more on songwriting and producing.
  • 1966: The iconic U.K. music show Ready, Steady, Go! aired its final episode. The show helped many acts reach their desired audiences, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who.

From iconic hits to important cultural moments, it's fair to say that Dec. 23 has been an important day for rock and its fans. Visit us again tomorrow to discover all the major events that happened on this day in rock history.

