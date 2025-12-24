ContestsEvents
GlowFest Light Festival Opens Near Las Vegas Strip With Five Themed Realms

Jennifer Eggleston
SINGAPORE - DECEMBER 07: Runners enjoy a DJ set at the end of the Illumi Run at the F1 Village on December 7, 2013 in Singapore. The Illumi Run, a first of its kind in Asia, is a five kilometre non competitive run where the participants are splashed with imported neon illumi glow water as they past various musically themed zones at each kilometer and an ultimate dance party awaits at the finish line. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
GlowFest has opened on the Las Vegas Strip as a six-acre, walk-through light festival and night market at 2600 Paradise Road, near the Sahara Las Vegas Monorail Station. The immersive nighttime attraction runs through Feb. 22, 2026, offering weekend and select holiday hours from 4 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., depending on the date.

Designed as a fully experiential event, GlowFest combines large-scale illuminated environments with live entertainment and culinary offerings. The festival was inaugurated by owner Weiya Noble, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, and event partners, marking the launch of one of the largest seasonal light installations currently operating in Las Vegas.

“GlowFest is designed to be experienced, not just viewed,” said Program Director David Valenzuela. “From the lights and performances to the food and storytelling, every part of the festival is meant to pull guests into the moment.”

The event is organized into five themed realms: Reality, Nature, Ocean, Celestial Realm, and Exotic Lands. Every environment features oversized, interactive installations and projection-mapped scenes in sync with audio. Special designated areas are available for family-friendly activities, such as dinosaur riding, where individuals can engage with their surroundings and have fun at any age.

Throughout the length of the festival, live performances will be featured, such as dance performances by Baby University NCA. These performances will take place within the illuminated areas and will create a mix of visual art with body movement as it relates to everyone attending the Festival..

GlowFest also functions as a night market spotlighting local and specialty vendors. Food offerings include Ole's Churros, Motu Shores, China Mama, Cookie Baby, and Trans Concession. Specialty retail vendors include Link + Glow, The Candle Theory, Stickercita, House of Geb, and Tofu Tees, contributing to a mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment within the illuminated environment.

