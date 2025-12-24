MGM Resorts Opens First Tiki Bar at Excalibur on Las Vegas Strip

MGM Resorts International has launched its first tiki bar in the Las Vegas area with the opening of The Tiki Bar at Excalibur Las Vegas, which adds a new themed venue to the growing list of food and beverage options available at MGM Resorts. This opening adds to MGM Resorts' already expansive nightlife and also brings together the theme of Excalibur and its history, while at the same time providing an exciting, interactive experience for guests.

Inspired by Murphy, the animatronic dragon that once lit up Excalibur's early nights, The Tiki Bar ties its concept directly to the resort's history. The venue blends island charm with volcanic energy and pirate-adventure vibes, creating a playful atmosphere that nods to fantasy and escapism. Design elements include a thatched portal-style entry accented by a dragon silhouette, a live performance stage, and a three-sided bar intended to encourage social gathering.

"The Tiki Bar represents an exciting, new addition to Excalibur and enhances the experience for guests visiting from around the world," James McBride, Excalibur's vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement.

The Tiki Bar operates daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and extends hours until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A daily happy hour runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering guests an added incentive to visit the venue during the early evening.