ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Motley Crue Announces Documentary Series Based on 2001 Memoir The Dirt

Motley Crue will make a new documentary series drawn from The Dirt, their 2001 memoir that became a movie in 2019. Bassist Nikki Sixx dropped the news at the Jackson…

Dan Teodorescu
Anthony Devlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Motley Crue will make a new documentary series drawn from The Dirt, their 2001 memoir that became a movie in 2019. Bassist Nikki Sixx dropped the news at the Jackson Hole International Film Festival, where he led a discussion about the movie If These Walls Could Rock.

"The documentary is about Motley Crue," Nikki Sixx said, as reported by Yahoo. "It's an interesting look at our career and people are going to discover a lot about us and the music and the lyrics."

The series will include input from Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, and frontman Vince Neil. All three will talk about their time in the band, sometimes on their own and sometimes together.

"Storytelling is really important to me," Nikki Sixx said. "You're going to hear from the band individually and collectively as we had quite the life. It's warts and all."

The 2019 movie version of The Dirt introduced the band to fresh ears. Sixx talked about how the movie changed things during a 2023 interview with the Daily Express.

"When The Dirt film came out, younger music fans had only kind of heard who Mötley Crüe were," he said, according to the Daily Express. "When those kids saw the movie, they went: 'Holy s***! They don't make bands like that anymore!'"

The bassist said young fans still dig into rock bands from earlier decades. "There are still plenty of kids who love rock'n'roll who are discovering classic rock like us, Guns N' Roses and Metallica," he said.

Fans can get info and tickets to Motley Crue's 2026 shows from their official website.

Motley CrueNikki Sixx
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Musician Peter Criss appears at Virgin Megastore Union Square to sign copies of his new album "One For All" on July 24, 2007 in New York City.
MusicPeter Criss Denies Charging $1,000 for Digital Album DownloadLaura Adkins
Pearl Jam perform on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 24Dan Teodorescu
Peter Criss speaks onstage at the Voices of the Original Social Media panel during AWXI on September 30, 2014 in New York City.
MusicPeter Criss Launches New Rock-Driven Solo Album with Signing EventDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect