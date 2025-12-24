Peter Criss Denies Charging $1,000 for Digital Album Download

Peter Criss pushed back against claims that he's asking fans to pay $1,000 for a download of his latest solo album. The former KISS drummer addressed the uproar on Monday after his Bandcamp page listed the file at that steep price. Vinyl was $32.98. The compact disc was $14.98. Flatiron Recordings manages the Bandcamp account, not Criss.

"Bandcamp had become an issue, and I had requested Flatiron Recordings to disable the account associated with my records before the release day of my new record on Dec. 19, 2025," he wrote on his website. "I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is."

The musician said sorry for the mess. He told fans to look elsewhere to purchase his new rock record. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my new record — I am not," Criss added.

This self-titled release is Criss's first solo album since 2007's One For All. That effort leaned into jazz and ballads. The new record returns to rock and roll.

Guest musicians appear throughout. Motley Crue guitarist John 5 contributes, bassist Billy Sheehan plays, and keyboardist Paul Shaffer adds his touch. The 11-track record dropped on Dec. 19, one day before Criss turned 80.

Criss told Antimusic that he isn't the only KISS member with unusual pricing. Former lead guitarist Vinnie Vincent announced a new single called "Ride the Serpent" for $225 on Sunday. Vincent said he won't ship orders until the single gets 1,000 orders.