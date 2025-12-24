ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: December 26-December 28

Jennifer Eggleston
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Dancers perform during a rehearsal at Birmingham Hippodrome, of Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker at Birmingham Hippodrome on November 21, 2025 in Birmingham, England. Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker, created especially for Birmingham Royal Ballet is often referred to as the finest in the world. It returns to Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 21 November. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The dynamic blend of tradition, culture, and entertainment characterizes Las Vegas during the weekend of Dec. 26 to Dec. 28. In holiday tradition, George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" creates a magical experience, while the 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration & Rites of Passage Ceremony honors the community's heritage. Comedy fans can catch Tré Lamb's rising-star humor, and several sports and arts events round out a vibrant weekend across the city.

George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker"

  • What: Magical "The Nutcracker" ballet tradition
  • When: Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 2 p.m.
  • Where: The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $41.35

George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" comes to life at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas as a dazzling holiday ballet presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre. With the beloved Tchaikovsky score and masterful Balanchine choreography, this perennial favorite takes audiences on a magical journey through the mesmerizing Land of Sweets, featuring enchanting scenes of waltzing flowers, spirited fairies, and tin soldiers.

2025 Kwanzaa Celebration & Rites of Passage Ceremony

  • What: Community-centered Kwanzaa celebration
  • When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: West Las Vegas Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Free

The 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration & Rites of Passage Ceremony is a free community event in Las Vegas that honors the spirit of Kwanzaa and celebrates young people who have completed the city's Rites of Passage program. Families are invited to enjoy live performances and cultural expression that reflect Kwanzaa's values, culminating in an official graduation ceremony for boys and girls who have participated in the empowering workshop series.

Tré Lamb

  • What: Comedian Tré Lamb
  • When: Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Wiseguys Comedy Club, Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas
  • Cost: $25

Comedian Tré Lamb brings his sharp, fast-rising brand of humor to Las Vegas for a two-night stand at Town Square. Originally from Canada and now based in Salt Lake City, Lamb began performing at just 17 years old and has spent nearly a decade shaping his distinctive comedic voice across major West Coast scenes. His rapid ascent has been fueled by a strong social media presence, with his stand-up clips approaching 100 million views and earning him a growing fan base eager to see his live performances.

Other Events

Las Vegas is full of sports, arts, and everything in between at this time of year. If you're interested in a whirlwind weekend of sporting events or a chance to let your creative juices flow, there's something for you.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
