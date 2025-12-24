This Day in Sports History: December 24

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 24 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Below is a list of some of those great moments.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Dec. 24 include:

1921: Harry Broadbent scored in a 10-0 Senators win over the Montreal Canadiens. It was the first goal of a 16-game scoring streak for Broadbent.

Harry Broadbent scored in a 10-0 Senators win over the Montreal Canadiens. It was the first goal of a 16-game scoring streak for Broadbent. 1949: The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers played in the only 0-0 tie in NHL history on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers played in the only 0-0 tie in NHL history on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. 1950: The Cleveland Browns beat the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, and won the NFL championship. The Browns picked up five interceptions, while the Rams picked up only one.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, and won the NFL championship. The Browns picked up five interceptions, while the Rams picked up only one. 1960: The Boston Celtics picked up 109 rebounds in a game against the Detroit Pistons, creating an NBA record that still stands today. Bill Russell led the way with 51 of them.

The Boston Celtics picked up 109 rebounds in a game against the Detroit Pistons, creating an NBA record that still stands today. Bill Russell led the way with 51 of them. 1961: The Houston Oilers beat the San Diego Chargers, 10-3, and won the AFL championship. Billy Cannon scored the game's only touchdown.

The Houston Oilers beat the San Diego Chargers, 10-3, and won the AFL championship. Billy Cannon scored the game's only touchdown. 1967: Joe Namath became the first quarterback in pro football history to pass for 4,000 yards in a single season.

Joe Namath became the first quarterback in pro football history to pass for 4,000 yards in a single season. 1968: Soccer player George Best won the Ballon d'Or award.

Soccer player George Best won the Ballon d'Or award. 1972: The NHL played in its last-ever Christmas Eve games. In one of the matchups, the Los Angeles Kings beat the California Golden Seals 5-3.

The NHL played in its last-ever Christmas Eve games. In one of the matchups, the Los Angeles Kings beat the California Golden Seals 5-3. 1974: Lou Brock won the MLB Player of the Year award.

Lou Brock won the MLB Player of the Year award. 1985: Soccer player Michel Platini won the Ballon d'Or award.

Soccer player Michel Platini won the Ballon d'Or award. 1991: Soccer player Jean-Pierre Papin won the Ballon d'Or award.

Soccer player Jean-Pierre Papin won the Ballon d'Or award. 1995: Soccer player George Weah won the Ballon d'Or award.

Soccer player George Weah won the Ballon d'Or award. 1996: Soccer player Matthias Sammer won the Ballon d'Or award.

Soccer player Matthias Sammer won the Ballon d'Or award. 2000: Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams broke the NFL record for most touchdowns in a season with his 26th touchdown. The previous record was held by Emmitt Smith.

Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams broke the NFL record for most touchdowns in a season with his 26th touchdown. The previous record was held by Emmitt Smith. 2006: Michael Vick became the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Michael Vick became the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. 2006: Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan set an NCAA single-season record by throwing his 58th touchdown pass.

Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan set an NCAA single-season record by throwing his 58th touchdown pass. 2011: Adrian Peterson tore his ACL, but this led to an MVP comeback the following season.

Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 24 were Bill Russell, Lou Brock, and Adrian Peterson.