Tool Bassist Explains Creative Process Behind Band’s Time Signatures and Riffs

Justin Chancellor has shared insights about creating bass parts for Tool. He also spoke with admiration about his bandmates as some of rock's finest players. The conversation touched on how the group writes songs that combine unusual time signatures with catchy riffs.

"There's a vulnerability to our music that attracts people," Chancellor told Bass Player. "Maynard is up there with the greatest vocalists, I think Danny will go down as one of the best rock drummers of all time, and Adam and I have our own styles."

Bass Magazine Awards honored Chancellor with their lifetime achievement award in January 2025. He became part of Tool in 1995, stepping in after original bassist Paul D'Amour left.

"I have the advantage of Danny being our drummer, so I can play anything and he latches right on and makes it better," Chancellor said. "I can bring him something in 7 and he'll be right on it. Even if something sounds a little uncomfortable, Danny finds a way to groove through it and make it come alive."

Everyone records their thoughts on phones before practice starts. Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones create riffs. Drummer Danny Carey builds rhythms across varied time signatures. Then they bring everything together.

"My role is to marry things together – that's the duty of bass guitar in general, as the glue in the lower register," Chancellor said. "It's something you feel that merges the kick and the guitar strings and the voice."