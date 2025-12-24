ContestsEvents
Vanderpump Hotel to Replace The Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip in Early 2026

Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her hospitality footprint on the Las Vegas Strip with a complete rebrand of The Cromwell into Vanderpump Hotel, a project scheduled to take shape in 2026. The transformation marks Vanderpump's first move into a standalone hotel concept and builds on her long-running relationship with Caesars Entertainment.

“What an extraordinary opportunity to develop this iconic location into something unique, playful, and upscale,” Lisa Vanderpump said in March. “Hospitality has always been our passion, and our mission is to create something sumptuous with a unique atmosphere. Our successful history has always been based on the individuality of the location. Through my design company, Vanderpump Alain, with my partner Nick Alain, we can't wait to breathe new life into this property and make it something truly magical.”

The project deepens a partnership that has already produced multiple successful venues across Caesars properties, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, and Pinky's by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas, among others. Caesars executives have emphasized that Vanderpump will be directly involved in every element of the hotel, from interior design choices to the guest arrival and check-in experience.

“We've had a phenomenal partnership with Lisa, developing three very successful restaurants in Las Vegas,” Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, said. “Now we get to take Lisa's vision and expertise to the next level – infusing her talent and creativity into an entire hotel at the most incredible location on the Las Vegas Strip. Nowhere else in the world can guests experience The Vanderpump Hotel, and we couldn't be more proud to debut it.”

“Everything will be bespoke and created specifically for the location,” the release stated, adding that the hotel would have “an emphasis on sexy elegance and comfort, with gorgeous rooms and a fresh, new feel to the casino floor.”

The announcement follows strong fan response at recent BravoCon events and reflects Vanderpump's sustained popularity beyond reality television. The move also aligns with broader business trends in Las Vegas, as Vanderpump has relocated to Nevada, citing the state's favorable business climate compared with California. Industry observers suggest Vanderpump Hotel could emerge as a signature Caesars property, comparable in cultural impact to Nobu Hotels within Caesars Palace, while further cementing Vanderpump's evolution from reality TV star to hospitality and entertainment mogul with an expanding creative universe and ongoing advocacy work.

