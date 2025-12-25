This Day in Sports History: December 25
Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends, as seen in the examples below.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Dec. 25 include:
- 1914: During World War I, the British and German soldiers declared a temporary ceasefire so that a game of soccer could be played in No Man's Land.
- 1930: The Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Bobsled Run in Lake Placid, New York, opened. It was the first American bobsled run that was open to the public.
- 1956: Detroit Red Wings future Hockey Hall of Fame right winger Gordie Howe got a Christmas hat trick and three assists as the Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 8-1.
- 1971: The longest game in NFL history happened. The Miami Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in a double overtime playoff game. The game lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds.
- 1971: The NHL played its last Christmas Day game. It was a tradition that began in 1919.
- 1973: Ajax soccer player Johan Cruyff won his second Ballon d'Or award.
- 1978: In the eighth Fiesta Bowl, Arkansas, ranked No. 8, tied No. 15 UCLA 10-10.
- 1984: Juventus soccer player Michel Platini won the Ballon d'Or award for the second consecutive time.
- 1984: Knicks forward Bernard King scored 60 points in a game against the New Jersey Nets, but New York still lost 120-114.
- 1995: Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith scored his record-breaking 25th touchdown of the season as Dallas beat the Arizona Cardinals 37-13.
- 2004: For the first time since being traded, Shaquille O'Neal faced Kobe Bryant as Shaq's Heat beat Kobe's Lakers 104-102.
- 2008: Head coach Phil Jackson became the sixth coach in NBA history to win 1,000 games as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 92-83.
- 2020: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record of six touchdowns in a game as the Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33.
- 2024: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the NFL career rushing record for quarterbacks, as his total reached 6,110 yards.
Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 25 were Michel Platini, Phil Jackson, and Alvin Kamara.
Platini was famous for captaining France to Euro 1984 glory and later serving as president of the Union of European Football Associations before a ban for ethics violations tarnished his legacy. Jackson coached legendary teams such as Jordan's Bulls and Kobe/Shaq's Lakers and was known for his Zen-influenced, player-focused leadership style that brought out the best in superstars. Kamara is heralded for being a dynamic, versatile NFL running back and is known for his explosive runs, exceptional receiving skills, and ability to score.