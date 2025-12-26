Perry Bamonte of The Cure Has Died at 65

Longtime guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure Perry Bamonte has died. He was 65.

Bamonte, born on September 3, 1960, in London, England, played a significant part in the band from the early 1990s. The Cure confirmed his death on their official website: “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas,” said the band in an official statement on their website.

He began his journey with The Cure in 1984, initially working as a roadie and guitar tech. His brother Daryl, who managed tours for The Cure and Depeche Mode, introduced Perry to the band. After Roger O'Donnell left in 1990, Bamonte became a full-fledged member, showcasing his skills in guitar, bass, keyboard, and drums.

Bamonte contributed to several albums, including Wish (1992), Wild Mood Swings (1996), Bloodflowers (2000), and The Cure (2004). He also took part in live albums like Paris (1993), Show (1993), Galore (1997), and Trilogy (2003 DVD). His songwriting credits include music for tracks like "Trust," "This Is a Lie," and "Anniversary."

During his time with the band, Bamonte participated in over 400 concerts. The band let him go in 2005; however, he returned in 2022, performing in 90 shows, including all 46 sold-out Lost World concerts.

The band statement remembers Bamonte as "quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story. Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed.”

His last public appearance was on November 1, 2024, in London, marking the release of Songs of a Lost World, the band's first album in 16 years. The album's launch was visually captured and globally released under the name The Cure: The Show of a Lost World. This reunion was significant for Bamonte and The Cure.

Bamonte was present when The Cure was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, joining both past and current members. His contributions to the band continue to influence the rock music scene.