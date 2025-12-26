This Day in Sports History: December 26
In December, sports enthusiasts can watch NBA and NHL games, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and…
In December, sports enthusiasts can watch NBA and NHL games, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 26 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Let's take a look at some of these moments in the examples below.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Dec. 26 include:
- 1908: Boxer Jack Johnson beat defending champion Tommy Burns in the 14th round and became the first Black man to win the world heavyweight title.
- 1919: The Boston Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.
- 1925: The New York Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates set an NHL record by getting a combined 141 shots on goal. The Americans ended up winning the game 3-1.
- 1928: Swimmer Johnny Weissmuller announced his retirement from amateur swimming.
- 1943: The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins 41-21 to win the NFL championship game. It was the Bears' sixth title.
- 1955: The Cleveland Browns beat the Los Angeles Rams 38-14 and won their third NFL championship title.
- 1960: The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 17-13, and it was the lone playoff loss for Packers coach Vince Lombardi before he established the Packers dynasty.
- 1968: The Boston Bruins' Ted Green set an NHL penalty record of three minors, two majors, and two game misconducts in a game against the New York Rangers.
- 1971: Muhammad Ali knocked out Jürgen Blin in the seventh round in a non-title heavyweight boxing match.
- 1972: Soccer player Franz Beckenbauer won the Ballon d'Or award.
- 1975: In the fifth Fiesta Bowl, No. 7 Arizona State beat No. 6 Nebraska 17-14.
- 1986: Mark Messier was suspended 10 games for starting a fight with Jamie Macoun and breaking Macoun's cheekbone.
- 1989: Marco van Basten won the Ballon d'Or award for the second time.
- 1991: Joe Mullen scored four goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 12-1.
- 1991: Coach Chuck Noll retired after being the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1969-1991.
- 1991: New York Islanders player Derek King scored the tying goal against the New Jersey Devils with half a second left in the game.
- 1992: The San Jose Sharks ended a 13-game losing streak, as they beat the Los Angeles Kings 7-2.
- 2023: The Detroit Pistons set an NBA single-season record, as they got their 27th straight loss in a row.
Three individuals who stood out on Dec. 26 were Jack Johnson, Joe Mullen, and Chuck Noll.
Johnson was known as the "Galveston Giant," and he was a master of defense and strategy, earning respect (and controversy) for his style and his defiance of the racist status quo. Mullen is a talented American ice hockey player, the first U.S.-born player to score 500 goals and 1,000 points in the NHL, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, and a Hockey Hall of Famer. Noll was a legendary, quiet coach who built the Steelers dynasty, becoming the only coach to win four Super Bowls.