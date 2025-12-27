This Day in Rock History: December 27

Many people use the week between Christmas and New Year to relax and unwind, but rockers aren't most people. Dec. 27 has been a busy day in the rock world over the years, with Queen and Led Zeppelin climbing to the top of the charts and Metallica recording what was arguably their best work. These are some of the memorable events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two of the biggest bands in history were riding high on this day, in different years:

1969: Led Zeppelin's second studio album, Led Zeppelin II, started a non-consecutive seven-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was widely seen as the band's breakthrough album in the U.S., going on to sell over 12 million copies in the States alone.

Led Zeppelin's second studio album, Led Zeppelin II, started a non-consecutive seven-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was widely seen as the band's breakthrough album in the U.S., going on to sell over 12 million copies in the States alone.

Queen's A Night At The Opera LP reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Albums Chart. It featured the massive hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" and was the band's first No. 1 album in their native U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters are almost as interesting and exciting as the music itself. These are some of the day's cultural landmarks:

1944: Foreigner founder, guitarist, and only continuous original member, Mick Jones, was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England. He started his career in the early 1960s and formed Foreigner in 1976 with Ian McDonald.

Foreigner founder, guitarist, and only continuous original member, Mick Jones, was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England. He started his career in the early 1960s and formed Foreigner in 1976 with Ian McDonald.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few famous recording sessions and album releases took place on Dec. 27:

1967: Bob Dylan released his eighth studio album, John Wesley Harding, via Columbia Records. It included the memorable song "All Along the Watchtower" that Jimi Hendrix famously covered, hit Gold shortly after its release, and went on to achieve Platinum status in the U.S.

Bob Dylan released his eighth studio album, John Wesley Harding, via Columbia Records. It included the memorable song "All Along the Watchtower" that Jimi Hendrix famously covered, hit Gold shortly after its release, and went on to achieve Platinum status in the U.S.