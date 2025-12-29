Las Vegas Begins Free Christmas Tree Recycling Program at 30 Valley Locations

Las Vegas-area residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free at more than 30 drop-off locations beginning Friday, as a long-running community program once again turns discarded trees into useful mulch. This year, the initiative will last until Jan. 15, covering all of the Las Vegas Valley, so people can find a green alternative to throwing their Christmas trees away after the holidays.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a partnership between UNLV, several community-based organizations, and many local businesses, celebrating the 30th year of their collaboration to recycle holiday trees. Trees collected across the valley are chipped and processed into mulch that is reused in schools, parks, and local landscapes, supporting community beautification while reducing waste.

“Christmas trees are one of the most recognized traditions of the season, but they can also crowd landfills when they're thrown away in late December and January,” said Tara Pike, UNLV sustainability coordinator and member of the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee. “Recycling trees creates water-smart and nutrient-rich mulch, and all donations will be used to sustain and beautify our local parks and public spaces.”

The recycled mulch supports water conservation and soil health, helping retain moisture, reduce dust, and improve plant vitality in school gardens and public parks. The initiative promotes both environmental benefits and the use of trees for practical purposes after they have completed their seasonal function within the community.

Through participation in this effort, approximately 10,000 trees were recycled into 86 tons of mulch in the past year. That effort saved roughly 1,300 cubic yards of landfill space, with mulch distributed to schools, parks, and residents throughout the valley. This year's program is expected to generate nutrient-rich mulch from a similar number of trees.

Drop-off sites are organized by city and include parks, recreation centers, Lowe's locations, and the Springs Preserve, which is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Locations span Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Clark County sites, including the Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery. All locations require trees to be stripped of lights, wires, tinsel, ornaments, nails, and stands, and flocked trees with artificial snow are not accepted.